Abhishekh Khan On Why It's 'Incredibly Easy' To Work With Rajat Kapoor: Treated Me Like His Son

Actor Abhishekh Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming series 'Lootere', has shared his experience of working with the acclaimed actor Rajat Kapoor in the series.

Abhishekh Khan, Rajat Kapoor Photo: Hashtag Magazine, Instagram
Abhishekh shared that the latter is a very easy actor to work with.

He also said that Rajat treated him like a son during the shoot.

In the series, Abhishekh essays the character of Mudit Jain, a member of the ship's crew. His character is marked by wit, quick thinking, and compassion for his colleagues.

Reflecting on his experience of working with Rajat Kapoor, Abhishekh said: "It was incredibly flexible and easy to work with Rajat (Kapoor). He made me feel like family, treated me like his son. There was always an enjoyable conversation, centered around good cinema and meaningful discussions."

Abhishek also shared that the two often discussed the film 'Mithya' directed by Rajat.

The actor shared: "I'm a huge fan of 'Mithya', one of his directed films, and we often discussed it among many other topics. He never carried himself with an air of superiority; instead, he fostered a welcoming atmosphere. Initially, I was quite shy, but he made the set environment lively and enjoyable. Working with Rajat sir was truly one of the best experiences I've had, without a doubt."

'Lootere' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

