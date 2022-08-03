Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee On 'The Great Wedding Of Munnes': First Time I'm Nervous And Pumped At The Same Time

Abhishek Banerjee is considered one of the most talented actors in the industry. The actor has made his mark with diverse characters such as 'Hatoda Tyagi' from 'Pataal Lok', and 'Compounder' from the Mirzapur series. He is now all set to wow the audiences with 'The Great wedding of Munnes', which is his first as a solo lead.

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee Instagram: @nowitsabhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 6:20 pm

Abhishek Banerjee is considered one of the most talented actors in the industry. The actor has made his mark with diverse characters such as 'Hatoda Tyagi' from 'Pataal Lok', and 'Compounder' from the Mirzapur series. He is now all set to wow the audiences with 'The Great wedding of Munnes', which is his first as a solo lead.
 

Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh will be seen playing the main leads in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. Slated to release August 4, on Voot Select. The web series features Abhishek as a desperate middle aged man who is on a constant hunt to find a suitable wife for himself.

Ahead of the release, Abhishek says: "This is the first time I am so excited, nervous, and pumped at the same time before a release as it's not only my first lead web series but also such an interesting topic."

"Shooting for the show was an absolute blast with Barkha, Raaj sir, and the entire crew. Reuniting with Raaj sir after 'Dream Girl' felt like a blessing indeed because of his amazing direction, sense of humour which has made the story more fun and crispy. I am very excited for the audience to watch the show and know their reactions on it"

The ten-episode series is based on the simple premise of Munnes' innocent pursuit to find his happily ever after.

Raaj Shaandilyaa and Abhishek Banerjee have earlier worked in 'Dream Girl' and share a beautiful bond. The duo are getting together for the second time in much awaited upcoming series 'The Great wedding of Munnes'.

On the film front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Nazarandaaz' 'Bhediya' and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting line-up of different genres of films.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

'Masaba Masaba 2' On Netflix To ‘777 Charlie’ On Voot To ‘Good Luck Jerry’ On Disney+ Hotstar – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

'Doon Kaand' To Premiere On Voot On June 20

Aamna Sharif And Kunal Roy Kapur Come Together For Voot Select’s 'Aadha Ishq'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Abhishek Banerjee Hatoda Tyagi Pataal Lok Compounder Mirzapur Mirzapur Season 3 The Great Weddings Of Munnes Barkha Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists