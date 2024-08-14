Art & Entertainment

Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside

Abhay Deol is all set to star in an upcoming romantic film alongside Australian actor Natasha Bassett. The film is titled, 'Don't You Be My Neighbour'.

Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett to star together in a film
Abhay Deol to star in a film with Natasha Bassett Photo: Instatram
info_icon

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is all set to star in an upcoming romantic film alongside Australian actor Natasha Bassett. Abhay and Natasha are playing the lead. The film is titled, 'Don't You Be My Neighbour' which is an Indie rom-com. Abhay shared the news on his Instagram handle on August 14.

Abhay Deol shared a post by Deadline, to announce his new film with the 'Elvis' actor. He shared the screenshot of the report and wrote, "Very excited to announce this project, this script took me back to the late 80s and early 90s era of the rom-com. Excited to work with the lovely and talented @natashabassett and director Harry Grewal (sic)."

As per the report in Deadline, 'Don't You Be My Neighbour' will show the bond between Jay (Abhay Deol) and Emily (Natasha Bassett), who have different views on love and life. They navigate their beliefs and life experiences and are challenged to face their preconceptions and develop a connection.

Abhay Deol on sexuality - Instagram
Abhay Deol Makes Shocking Revelation About His Sexuality: Have Embraced All Experiences In My Life

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Harry Grewal is helming the film under his production, Grewal Films International, with his production partners Donna Grewal, Raman Palta and Payal Palta.

Grewal said, "We are excited to bring this light-hearted and thought-provoking story to life''. He added, ''Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett bring their immense talent and dedication to the lead roles, making them perfect for these characters.''

On the work front, Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix series 'Trial By Fire'. Talking about Australian actress Natasha Bassett, she was seen in Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' and also played Britney Spears in 2017 movie, 'Britney Ever After'. She also starred in 'Operation Buffalo', '12 Mighty Orphans', 'The Pale Door' and 'Spy Intervention', among others.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. How SRT Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch
  2. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
  3. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  4. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
Football News
  1. PL: Ipswich Town, Southampton, Foxes - All You Need To Know About The Promoted Clubs This Season
  2. UEFA Champions League Qualification: Mourinho's Fenerbahce Fail to Reach Revamped UCL
  3. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  4. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  5. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  2. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  4. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  5. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Allows States To Collect From Centre Past Dues On Royalty On Mineral-Bearing Lands
  2. Wayanad Landslides: Study Reveals Climate Change Link Behind Excessive Rainfall
  3. Hyderabad: Retired IPS Officer Fatally Knocks Down Class 9 Student With Speeding Vehicle
  4. Bengaluru: Police Asks Offices Along ORR To Allow WFH On Aug 14 Over Expected Rains
  5. Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV
Entertainment News
  1. Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside
  2. Kylie Jenner Reveals She Battled Postpartum Depression Twice, Says She Even Struggled To Name Her Son
  3. Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand
  4. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  5. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  2. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
  3. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Battle Scattered Fires In Athens, Calmer Winds Help Extinguishing Ops
  4. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  5. Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV
  4. Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand
  5. Bengaluru: Police Asks Offices Along ORR To Allow WFH On Aug 14 Over Expected Rains
  6. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  7. Hyderabad: Retired IPS Officer Fatally Knocks Down Class 9 Student With Speeding Vehicle
  8. Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside