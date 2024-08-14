Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is all set to star in an upcoming romantic film alongside Australian actor Natasha Bassett. Abhay and Natasha are playing the lead. The film is titled, 'Don't You Be My Neighbour' which is an Indie rom-com. Abhay shared the news on his Instagram handle on August 14.
Abhay Deol shared a post by Deadline, to announce his new film with the 'Elvis' actor. He shared the screenshot of the report and wrote, "Very excited to announce this project, this script took me back to the late 80s and early 90s era of the rom-com. Excited to work with the lovely and talented @natashabassett and director Harry Grewal (sic)."
As per the report in Deadline, 'Don't You Be My Neighbour' will show the bond between Jay (Abhay Deol) and Emily (Natasha Bassett), who have different views on love and life. They navigate their beliefs and life experiences and are challenged to face their preconceptions and develop a connection.
Harry Grewal is helming the film under his production, Grewal Films International, with his production partners Donna Grewal, Raman Palta and Payal Palta.
Grewal said, "We are excited to bring this light-hearted and thought-provoking story to life''. He added, ''Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett bring their immense talent and dedication to the lead roles, making them perfect for these characters.''
On the work front, Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix series 'Trial By Fire'. Talking about Australian actress Natasha Bassett, she was seen in Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' and also played Britney Spears in 2017 movie, 'Britney Ever After'. She also starred in 'Operation Buffalo', '12 Mighty Orphans', 'The Pale Door' and 'Spy Intervention', among others.