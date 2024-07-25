Abhay Deol Makes Shocking Revelation About His Sexuality: Have Embraced All Experiences In My Life

Abhay Deol is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He is making his comeback with 'Bun Tikki' helmed by queer director, Faraz Arif Ansari'. In the past, he has wowed audiences with his roles in films like 'Socha Na Tha', 'Manorama Six Feet Under', 'Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' among others. In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Abhay Deol opened up about being 'politically incorrect', and how he 'perceives sexuality'.
Abhay said, "As a spectrum. I refuse the Western way of identifying sexuality because it's so black and white. The Eastern approach is so different, it recognises the whole of us. I don't define my sexuality, and this might sound controversial but for me it's not something that I think can be defined."
He also said that ''We are all they/them'' and added, ''think it's more for the other person's comfort, so that they can put you in a box, neatly slot you. Why should I define myself in Western terms?'' The 48-year-old actor also said that he has embraced all experiences in his life and he continues to do so. He said he doesn't know how to label that, and doesn’t want to label. Abhay also said that all of us have a masculine and feminine within us.
Abhay further said that he sees masculinity as ''the ability to make people feel safe and included''. He said that as a man he feels like a ''protector and provider''. The actor also said that he would ''happily give up his sense of taking charge and leading to a woman too if she wanted to take charge and lead''.
Talking about 'Bun Tikki', apart from Abhay, it also stars ith Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Lin Laishram.