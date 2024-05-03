Art & Entertainment

Aamrapali Dubey Lip-Syncs To 'Balma Biharwala'; Mushy Fans Call Her 'Angel'

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey, renowned for her work in 'Nirahua Hindustani', 'Raja Babu', and 'Aashiqui', shared a video on Friday lip-syncing to the track 'Balma Biharwala'.

Aamrapali Dubey Photo: Instagram
The 37-year-old actress is an ardent social media user and is often seen sharing fun videos on Instagram, where she has 4.6 million followers.

In her latest reel, she is seen lip-syncing to the song 'Balma Biharwala', sung by Khesari Lal Yadav.

The visual showcases her wearing a beautiful cream-coloured saree adorned with a red border and golden motifs, accessorised with a golden choker necklace and matching earrings.

The post is captioned: "Balma Biharwala."

Fans showered her with compliments; one commented, "Looking like an angel," while another remarked, "cute".

On the professional front, Aamrapali will be next seen in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee.

The film is directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Nishant Ujjwal.

Additionally, she has 'Gabbroo', 'Veer Yoddha Mahabali', and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' in the pipeline.

