A Look At The Contestants Who Are Participating in Kichcha Sudeep's 'Bigg Boss' Kannada OTT

Southern superstar Kichcha Sudeep has taken the hosting role of the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and the show will have 18 contestants, who will fight to win the trophy. 'Bigg Boss Kannada OTT' is all set to premiere on August 6 at 7 p.m on VOOT. The show will continue for 45 days and reportedly, it will three winners, who will get an entry in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

Here is the list of expected contestants who are going to be part of the show. Though official confirmation has come from the makers.

Namratha Gowda: Though Namratha Gowda quashed the rumours of participating in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, her name tops the list of expected contestants.

Tharun Chandra: Reportedly, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT have approached Tharun Chandra for the show, however, his answer is not yet known. No official confirmation has been given on the rumours.

Rekha Vedhavyas: Rekha Vedhavyas has worked in many movies. She is a multilingual actress and her name has been creating a buzz on social media.

Naveen Krishna: Devotional show Shri Yediyur Siddhalingeswara’s director Naveen Krishna is also expected to enter Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Bhoomika Basavraj: Social media sensation Bhoomika Basavraj can also participate in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. She has more than 700k followers on Instagram.

Asha Bhat: Singer Asha Bhat rose to fame with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Reportedly, she has said yes to the show and will be seen in the first season.

Mimicry Gopi: Mimicry Gopi, who is known for his comic timing is also supposedly entering the first season of the controversial reality show.

Ravi Srivatsa: Filmmaker Ravi Srivatsa can also be seen participating in the show, which will telecast 24*7.

Sanya Iyer: Reportedly, actress Sanya Iyer has been roped in for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.