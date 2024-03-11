Art & Entertainment

96th Academy Awards: Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy And The Heron' Picks Best Animated Feature Film

Legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's last film 'The Boy and the Heron' has been feted with the Best Animated Feature Film at the ongoing 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

I
IANS
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Instagram
'The Boy and The Heron' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's last film 'The Boy and the Heron' has been feted with the Best Animated Feature Film at the ongoing 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

The film is inspired by Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel 'How Do You Live?'. It tells the story of a young boy during the second world war, searching for his mother in a mysterious fantasy world.

Miyazaki is the most high-profile Japanese animator in the west, winning the Academy Award for 'Spirited Away' and receiving two Oscar nominations for 'Howl's Moving Castle' and 'The Wind Rises'.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, "'The Boy and the Heron' secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! Congratulations, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki! #Oscars."

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Hayao Miyazaki

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement