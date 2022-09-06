Before ‘Siya’, 5 Women-Centric Films That Should Be On Everyone’s Watchlist

Bollywood has lately been making films that have been striking a chord with audiences. They’re trying to ensure that the masses, predominantly the female population of the country, get their due credit and respect onscreen. Even though it’s a long way to go, there are some films which have tried to push the boundaries and show the power of women and their resilience.

There have been films made from real-life incidents and the plight that a woman undergoes in this country, which has been hugely appreciated by audiences from all age groups.

Manish Mundra's directorial project, ‘Siya’, is also based on the struggle and agony a rape survivor in our country has to face. The film has Vineet Kumar Singh and debutante Pooja Pandey in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on September 16 in theatres. But before you watch ‘Siya’ here are 5 other women-centric Bollywood films that should be on everyone’s watchlist.

‘Pink’

The Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan legal thriller was a smashing hit at the box-office for their take on molestation. The impactful dialogue "No ka matlab sirf Na hota hain" still gives us goosebumps.

‘Mom’

The Sridevi crime thriller highlighted the aftermath of a teenage girl after she gets brutally raped by a gang of men and dumped in a drain. The revenge drama saw a mother breaking every limit to punish the culprits when the system fails to. It is a must-watch film for everyone in the country.

‘Kahaani’

This thriller is one of the best films in Indian Cinema. Vidya Balan portrays the role of a pregnant woman who travels all the way from London to Kolkata to trace her husband. The climax of the film will send chills through your spine.

‘Maatr’

A politician's son and his friends kidnap and sexually assault a school teacher, Vidya (Raveena Tandon), and her daughter, Tia. After her daughter dies in the incident, the woman decides to take revenge, when the system fails to do so.

‘NH10’

Anushka Sharma’s NH10 was a raging success for its fine story, graphic portrayal and wonderful casting. The film navigates around honour killings and how a modern couple falls prey to an orthodox family searching for their daughter fleeing with a boy of her choice.