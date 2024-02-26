2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Full List Of Winners: ‘Past Lives’, ‘American Fiction’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Beef’ Win Big - View Pics

The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out recently. The who’s who of the Hollywood community was present at the award function. Numerous films and television shows won. Here’s taking a look at the entire list of winners from the night:
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST FEATURE
(Award given to the producer)
Past Lives (WINNER)
Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to director and producer)
A Thousand and One (WINNER)
Director: A.V. Rockwell
Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)
Fremont (WINNER)
Director/Writer: Babak Jalali
Writer: Carolina Cavalli
Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner
BEST DIRECTOR
Celine Song, Past Lives (WINNER)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (WINNER)
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December (WINNER)
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (WINNER)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers (WINNER)
BEST EDITING
Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline (WINNER)
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
Showing Up (WINNER)
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Casting Director: Gayle Keller
Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams
BEST DOCUMENTARY
(Award given to the director and producer)
Four Daughters (WINNER)
Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
(Award given to the director)
Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
France
Director: Justine Triet
PRODUCERS AWARD
Monique Walton (WINNER)
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains (WINNER)
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Set Hernandez, director of unseen (WINNER)
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Dear Mama (WINNER)
Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Beef (WINNER)
Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin
Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich
Co-Executive Producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (WINNER)
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us (WINNER)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Jury Duty (WINNER)
Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams
Here are a few glimpses from the gala night:
Samy Burch, left, and Alex Mechanik accept the award for best first screenplay for ‘May December’ during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
A.V. Rockwell, from left, Rich Rajani, Lena Waithe, and Eddie Vaisman accept the award for best first feature for ‘A Thousand and One’ during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Jeffrey Wright accepts the award for best lead performance for ‘American Fiction’ during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Sterling K Brown, left, and Jessica Brown present the award for best director during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Aria Mia Loberti presents the award truer than fiction award during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Elizabeth Banks presents the award for best first feature during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Alan Barinholtz, center, and the ensemble cast of ‘Jury Duty’ accept the award for best ensemble cast in a new scripted series during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Lily Gladstone presents the Robert Altman award during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Babak Jalali, center, and the team from ‘Fremont’ accept the John Cassavetes award during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Trace Lysette, right, presents the award for best editing to Daniel Garber for ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Dominic Sessa accepts the award for best breakthrough performance for ‘The Holdovers’ during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Emma Roberts present the award for best breakthrough performance during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Eigil Bryld accepts the award for best cinematography for ‘The Holdovers’ during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Ali Wong accepts the award for best lead performance in a new scripted series for ‘Beef’ during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Anna Kendrick, left, and Hannah Einbinder present the award for best screenplay during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.