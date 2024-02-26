2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Full List Of Winners: ‘Past Lives’, ‘American Fiction’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Beef’ Win Big - View Pics

The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out recently. The who’s who of the Hollywood community was present at the award function. Numerous films and television shows won. Here’s taking a look at the entire list of winners from the night:

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FEATURE

(Award given to the producer)

Past Lives (WINNER)

Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

BEST FIRST FEATURE

(Award given to director and producer)

A Thousand and One (WINNER)

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

Fremont (WINNER)

Director/Writer: Babak Jalali

Writer: Carolina Cavalli

Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner

BEST DIRECTOR

Celine Song, Past Lives (WINNER)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (WINNER)

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December (WINNER)

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers (WINNER)

BEST EDITING

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline (WINNER)

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Showing Up (WINNER)

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

BEST DOCUMENTARY

(Award given to the director and producer)

Four Daughters (WINNER)

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

(Award given to the director)

Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)

France

Director: Justine Triet

PRODUCERS AWARD

Monique Walton (WINNER)

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains (WINNER)

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Set Hernandez, director of unseen (WINNER)

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Dear Mama (WINNER)

Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Beef (WINNER)

Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin

Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich

Co-Executive Producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (WINNER)

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us (WINNER)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Jury Duty (WINNER)

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams

