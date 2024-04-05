Art & Entertainment

2024 Critics Choice Super Awards: 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning', 'Poor Things', 'The Last Of Us' Among Winners

Check out the full list of winners of the 4th edition of the Critics Choice Super Awards.

IMDb
2024 Critics Choice Super Awards Winners Photo: IMDb
The Critics' Choice Super Awards celebrates excellence in different genres across film, television, and home media. This includes recognizing outstanding achievements in action, superhero, horror, science fiction, fantasy, and animation releases.

The nominees for the 4th edition of the awards were announced on March 7, 2024. In the film category, the nods were led by 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,' whereas in the television category, 'The Last of Us' led the pack with seven nominations.

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning', 'The Last Of Us' - IMDb
BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

With the winners being announced on April 4 (local time), in the film category, 'Godzilla Minus One,' 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,' 'Poor Things' and 'Talk to Me' tied at two each. Meanwhile, 'The Last of Us' won all seven categories it was nominated for, followed by 'Black Mirror: Joan is Awful,' in the television category.

Here's the entire list of winners.

Film:

Best Action Movie: 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Best Actor in an Action Movie: Tom Cruise – 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning'

Best Actress in an Action Movie: Rebecca Ferguson – 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning'

Best Horror Movie: 'Talk to Me'

Best Actor in a Horror Movie: Nicolas Cage – 'Dream Scenario'

Best Actress in a Horror Movie: Sophie Wilde as Mia – 'Talk to Me'

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: 'Godzilla Minus One'

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Mark Ruffalo – 'Poor Things'

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Emma Stone – 'Poor Things'

Best Superhero Movie: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie: Michael Fassbender – 'The Killer'

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie: Iman Vellani – 'The Marvels'

Best Villain in a Movie: Godzilla – 'Godzilla Minus One'

Television:

Best Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: 'Reacher'

Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Idris Elba – 'Hijack'

Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Zoe Saldaña – 'Special Ops: Lioness'

Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: 'The Last of Us'

Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: 'Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful'

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Jharrel Jerome – 'I'm a Virgo' AND Kurt Russell – 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Annie Murphy – 'Black Mirror: Joan is Awful'

Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: 'The Last of Us'

Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Melanie Lynskey – 'The Last of Us'

Congratulations to all the winners!

