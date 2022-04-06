Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files' Will Make The New Generation Aware Of The History Of Kashmiri Pandits: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, speaks up about Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’. He feels that the film will be remembered for a long time.

'The Kashmir Files' Will Make The New Generation Aware Of The History Of Kashmiri Pandits: Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari On 'The Kashmir Files' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 11:28 am

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said 'The Kashmir Files' has brought out the true history of the valley and the film will be remembered for long. He made these remarks in an event organised to felicitate the actors of the film Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the director Vivek Agnihotri at the India International Centre.

The cast and director of 'The Kashmir Files' film were honoured by the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) in the presence of Gadkari. The event was also attended by senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said the history of Kashmiri Pandits has a great background. "It is true that Kashmiri Pandits were harassed and forced to move out (of the valley). Vivek Agnihotri has rightly portrayed the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. I thank him for revisiting the history," Gadkari said.

Related stories

'The Kashmir Files' Depicts True History Of Valley: Gadkari

Mohan Bhagwat Praises ‘The Kashmir Files’, Says Kashmiri Pandits Will Return To Valley Soon

Karan Johar: Kashmir Files Is No Longer A Film, It's A Movement

He added that the way Agnihotri directed the film, he has put forth the truth and real story for the public. "This movie will be remembered for long. The movie will also make the new generation aware of the history of Kashmiri Pandits. I thank Vivek Agnihotri for this," Gadkari said.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nitin Gadkari The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty Pallavi Joshi Kashmir News Kashmir Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher Nitin Gadkari India Kashmir Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC