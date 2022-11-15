Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Crown' Relives King Charles III's Breakdance Moment With Topless Women In Brazil

According to 'The Crown' consultant Andrew Morton, 74-year-old monarch once brokedanced in Brazil with topless women.

King Charles III
King Charles III AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 2:18 pm

According to 'The Crown' consultant Andrew Morton, 74-year-old monarch once brokedanced in Brazil with topless women. 

King Charles III, who was known as Prince Charles before he acceded to the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, is played by Dominic West in Netflix hit 'The Crown' where he was depicted carrying out the street dance at a charity event in a new episode and Andrew has claimed he once took his talent abroad, reports aceshowbiz.com

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I found it fascinating. They asked me the most specific questions - like the colour of the wallpaper. What I learned is they do take liberties, but a lot of truth. Yes, (he can break dance)! He breakdanced in Brazil with topless ladies!"

In the new fifth season episode of 'The Crown', King Charles III is seen 'breakdancing to 1992 hip hop track 'Don't Sweat the Technique' but the scene is in fact based on a real-life event from March 1985, which saw the now-King taking part in a workshop for his Prince's Trust charity in West Sussex.

At the time, a report read: "Throwing royal decorum aside, Prince Charles got down on his knees with a group of youngsters at a workshop for the unemployed and joined them in break-dancing."

"'He's very good, he got his foot movements right,' said Dwayne Smith, who enticed the prince into joining him and two other youngsters. 'He said no, he couldn't do it, but I said come on. He asked me to give him some dancing lessons.'"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dance Hollywood Hollywood Actor Celebs Netflix Brazil Los Angeles The United States Entertainment King Charles III Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway