'Sita Ramam' To Have Worldwide Digital Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

Telugu blockbuster "Sita Ramam" will stream globally on Amazon Prime Video from September 9, the platform announced Tuesday.

Still from Sita Ramam
Still from Sita Ramam Youtube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 3:24 pm

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, the poetic romance drama will also be available in Malayalam and Tamil language dubs on the service.

According to a press release, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial unravels the mysterious love story of Lieutenant Ram (Salmaan), an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from Sita (Thakur).

Salmaan described "Sita Ramam" as a timeless and heartwarming film that embraces the poignancy of pure love between two individuals.

"I am overwhelmed with all the response our film has been garnering and glad that through Prime Video audiences across the globe will get to experience the warmth of this story. It is truly a special film and will always hold a special place in my heart," the actor said in a statement.

Thakur, who made her Telugu cinema debut with the film, said playing Sita was one of the most humbling experiences of her life.

"I was mesmerised within minutes of hearing the narration and could not have let this opportunity go. It’s my first film in the South and with the streaming premiere on Prime Video, I can’t wait for more audiences to watch the film and give it the same love that I’ve felt since it was released," she added.

Mandanna hopes "Sita Ramam" reaches new heights of love and success following its digital premiere.

"The journey of our film Sita Ramam has been interesting and a wonderful journey. Congratulations to the entire team, especially Hanu sir and thank you to him for Afreen. The response to the film has been overwhelming. Thank you to the audiences," she said. 

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the movie opened in theatres on August 5 to generally favourable reviews.

[With Inputs From PTI]

