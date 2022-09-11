Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
'Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju, Uncle of Prabhas, Is No More

Krishnam Raju had starred in more than 183 feature films in his career

Krishnam Raju
Krishnam Raju Instagram/Krishnam Raju

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 8:57 am

Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, who is widely known as Tollywood 'Rebel Star' has passed away in Hyderabad. He breathed his last in the early hours on Sunday at 3.45 am, the actor's family members informed. He was 82. The late actor is survived by his wife and three daughters.

The family members also informed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow. He is the uncle to young rebel star Prabhas. 

Krishnam Raju had starred in more than 183 feature films in his career. He made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka produced and directed by K. Pratyagatma. He was also the winner of the inaugural Nandi Award for Best Actor.
Krishnam Raju had won five Filmfare Awards South and three state Nandi Awards.

 Krishnam Raju acted in several successful films such as Jeevana Tarangalu (1973), Krishnaveni (1974), Bhakta Kannappa (1976), Amara Deepam (1977), Sati Savitri (1978), Katakataala Rudraiah (1978), Mana Voori Pandavulu (1978), Rangoon Rowdy (1979), Sri Vinayaka Vijayamu (1979), Sita Ramulu (1980), Taxi Driver (1981), Trisulam (1982), Dharmaatmudu (1983), Bobbili Brahmanna (1984), Tandra Paprayudu (1986), Marana Sasanam (1987), Viswanatha Nayakudu (1987), Antima Theerpu (1988), Bava Bavamaridi (1993), Palnati Pourusham (1994).

In the late 1990s, he became active in politics. He joined Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies. He served as a Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs in the third Vajpayee Ministry from 1999 to 2004. In March 2009, he joined Praja Rajyam Party, founded by Chiranjeevi. In the 2009 general elections he contested for MP seat from Rajahmundry constituency and lost.

