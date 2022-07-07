Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

 Raj Babbar Gets Two-Year Jail For Assaulting Polling Officer

A polling officer had lodged an FIR against Bollywood actor and then Samajwadi Party contestant Raj Babbar during an election in May 1996 in Lucknow.

Congress Leader Raj Babbar
Congress Leader Raj Babbar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:43 pm

A court here awarded two-year imprisonment to Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar in a case involving the assault of a polling officer.

Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on him.  

The polling officer had lodged an FIR against Babbar during an election in May 1996. The complaint was lodged at the Wazirganj police station in Lucknow. At that time, Babbar was contesting from the Samajwadi Party.   

Related stories

Raj Babbar Surrenders Before Court In 2015 Violent Protest Case, Released On Surety

UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar Resigns After Party's Dismal Performance

Babbar was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Bollywood Actor Raj Babbar Congress Leader Indian National Congress (INC) FIR Polling Officer Elections Lucknow Samajwadi Party Raj Babbar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government