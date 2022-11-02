Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
‘Pathaan’ Teaser: On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, YRF Promises Return Of Badshaah With A Bang

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Pathaan teaser.
Updated: 02 Nov 2022 12:26 pm

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan' was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of the superstar's 57th birthday.

The teaser laced with action, adrenaline boosting chase sequences see SRK in the role of an Indian spy, who refuses to give up and claws his way out of any given situation attributing to his survival instincts.

The teaser begins with a voice-over, presumably of Ashutosh Rana, introducing the titular character. It then spirals into full-blown action saga with SRK beating the baddies.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also makes a stunning appearance in the teaser followed by John Abraham, whose character is introduced as he fires a grenade launcher.

The film, directed by Sidharth Anand of 'War' fame, has all the elements of a classic Yash Raj Films action movie. The teaser features evident sequences which remind of the best YRF action films over the years, be it the aquatic chase sequence (Bang Bang), the acrobatics induced fight sequences (War), the bird eye view of cities (War and Fan) or the fight sequence atop a moving vehicle (Dhoom climax).

And it also has dialogue from SRK, "Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye, mausam bigadane waala hai" bearing an uncanny resemblance to exactly what Ranbir said in 'Sanju' teaser. Although it was not a YRF movie, SRK doing 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani definitely has a poetic connection here.

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box-office.

'Pathaan', produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.

