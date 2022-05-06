‘Major’: Adivi Sesh Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And Unveils Film's Slogan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a slogan #JaanDoongaDeshNahi for the film Major starring actor Adivi Sesh and actress Saiee M Manjrekar. Sesh and director Sashi Kiran Tikka met the Defence Minister in Delhi earlier today.

'Major' is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks. As the film is inching closer to its release date, it keeps piquing the interest of the audience across quarters. The makers had the honour of a special meeting with the Defence Minister of India.

Singh unveiled the slogan of the film. The words ‘Jaan Doonga Desh Nahi’ in tricoloured font were set against a pure white canvas. These words are the fundamental philosophy by which Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived. The slogan highlights his spirit and the emotion by which he saw the world. For him, the country always came first.

During the course of the interaction, the Defence Minister appreciated the team for their efforts. He congratulated Tikka and Sesh for presenting the story of a brave hero of India. The makers would soon be organising a special screening for the Defence Minister and his family.

Celebrating the spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, ‘Major’ traces the varied phases of the beloved soldier’s life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that had been released recently.

‘Major’ is slated to release on June 3.