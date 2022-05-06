Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Major’: Adivi Sesh Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And Unveils Film's Slogan

Actor Adivi Sesh and filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi today wherein the team showed the trailer of the film and discussed the story of the national hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

‘Major’: Adivi Sesh Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And Unveils Film's Slogan
'Major' Team With Defence Minister Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 6:27 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a slogan #JaanDoongaDeshNahi for the film Major starring actor Adivi Sesh and actress Saiee M Manjrekar. Sesh and director Sashi Kiran Tikka met the Defence Minister in Delhi earlier today.

'Major' is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks. As the film is inching closer to its release date, it keeps piquing the interest of the audience across quarters. The makers had the honour of a special meeting with the Defence Minister of India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Singh unveiled the slogan of the film. The words ‘Jaan Doonga Desh Nahi’ in tricoloured font were set against a pure white canvas. These words are the fundamental philosophy by which Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived. The slogan highlights his spirit and the emotion by which he saw the world. For him, the country always came first.

During the course of the interaction, the Defence Minister appreciated the team for their efforts. He congratulated Tikka and Sesh for presenting the story of a brave hero of India. The makers would soon be organising a special screening for the Defence Minister and his family.

Celebrating the spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, ‘Major’ traces the varied phases of the beloved soldier’s life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that had been released recently.

Related stories

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Trailer To Release Soon

Adivi Sesh's 'Major': Makers Announce New Release Date

Adivi Sesh Releases A Tribute Video On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 45th Birth Anniversary

‘Major’ is slated to release on June 3.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor South Indian Movies Major The Movie Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Sandeep Unnikrishnan Defence Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Adivi Sesh Rajnath Singh New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'