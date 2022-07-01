‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Has Nothing To Do With Age, One Needs To Be Mentally Prepared: Jannat Zubair

Actor Jannat Zubair, best known for her performance in television shows “Phulwa” and “Tu Aashiqui”, says more than her age and experience it is important to be mentally prepared to be part of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

The 20-year-old actor is the youngest contestant on season 12 of the reality show which features 14 celebrities performing various stunts as they face their innermost fears. The show is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa.



“The kind of stunts that we do has nothing to do with age and experience because whatever you are doing here in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has never been done before. I feel very happy that I am the youngest contestant,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Zubair said she was approached by the makers of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show last year but at the time she was not “mentally prepared”.

“I took my time to make sure I am ready to perform stunts. My idea was to train and workout for physical strength. However, I was the last contestant to have been confirmed (for this season) and we were leaving in three days for Cape Town so I had no time to prepare physically but mentally I'm prepared,” she said.

Zubair started her career as a child artist and went on to star on shows such as “Kashi- Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora”, “Matti Ki Banno”, “Phulwa” and “Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap”. Her last TV show was “Tu Aashiqui”, in which she featured as a singer.

The actor, who enjoys immense popularity on social media with 43 million followers on Instagram, said she decided to take a break from television to explore other avenues.

“I stopped doing TV because that is something that I have done since my childhood. I needed a break. If I wouldn’t have stopped that then I would have not been able to venture into social media."

She said she is happy with the way her professional life has panned out so far.

"My journey has been amazing. I am 20 and I have done so many different things. There are variations in my career and I am happy about it,” she added.

Other contestants on “Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Mr Faizu, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pandey, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard and Aneri Vajani.



The show will premiere on Colors channel on Saturday.

[With Inputs From PTI]