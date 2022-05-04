Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Ranveer Singh 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' In Legal Trouble

Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' had landed in legal trouble over portrayal of sex determination in a scene in the trailer.

Ranveer Singh Instagram/ @ranveersingh

Updated: 04 May 2022 8:36 pm

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s’ trailer released a few days ago and has gathered positive reviews from the audiences. The fans are even more eager for the release of the film, but it has now landed in legal trouble over portrayal of prenatal sex determination scene. Singh portrays the role of a Gujarati man named Jayeshbhai Patel who is married to Mudra Patel played by actress Shalini Pandey in the movie. The couple is fighting to save their unborn girl child. 

As per the Live Law, Delhi Court has challenged ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ regarding scenes in the trailer. Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak has filed the plea saying the representation of prenatal sex determination is ‘statutorily prohibited’. He hopes that the scene will be, 'deleted on grounds of promoting prohibited activities.’

The comedy drama film is set to release on May 13 and is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It also marks directorial debut of actor Divyang Thakkar. The film also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi. 

Apart from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has many other interesting movies like Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Crikus’. 

