‘Hunarbaaz’: Akash Singh Lifts The Winner’s Trophy

It is time to draw curtains on the first season ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’. All the contestants had come up with some enthralling and breath-taking acts and performances over the course of the show. After giving a fierce competition to finalists Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban, and Sukhdeb, contestant Akash Singh has emerged as the winner of this season. He was bestowed with the trophy and a cash prize of ₹15 lakhs, whereas Yo Highness bagged the runner up’s spot and was awarded ₹5 lakhs.

'Hunarbaaz' Winner Akash Singh Instagram

The first season of ‘Hunarbaaz’ saw the contestants receive guidance and mentorship from the panel of judges that included filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and actress Parineeti Chopra. The show was hosted by celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Talking about Akash Singh, he made a tremendous start to the season on the back of his electrifying dance performances and instantly established himself as a promising contender of this season. His talent soon caught the eye of judge Parineeti Chopra, who looked after him and even forged a brother-sister like relationship during the season. She not only motivated him but also supported him immensely. Throughout his journey, Akash Singh experienced his own share of setbacks in the competition but he resiliently rose to this challenge by raising his game even higher to become the champion.

Having won the first season of ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’, Akash Singh said in a press statement, “I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal! I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it. I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show, and to Colors for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey!”

‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ finale was packed with many unforgettable highlights. The judges were also joined by the team of Colors new kids dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ that also included judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji as well as host Karan Kundrra. They were accompanied by some of their brilliant little performers to give the audience glimpse into the new season.

For this special night, Parineeti Chopra captivated everyone with her melodious voice as she sang ‘Teri Mitti’ and ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, whereas Karan Johar performed to ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ and ‘Maahi Ve’. But the moment that swept everyone off their feet was when Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar shook a leg together to Alia Bhatt’s songs ‘Radha’ and ‘Dholida’. A little celebration of actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding also took place on the show. Everyone became baratis and danced to congratulate Neetu Kapoor on the joyous occasion.