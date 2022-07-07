Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Godfather' Team's Blunder Causes Social Media Chaos

A spelling error in megastar Chiranjeevi's name in 'Godfather' teaser caused chaos on the Internet.

Chiranjeevi in 'Godfather'
Chiranjeevi in 'Godfather' YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 1:05 pm

On Tuesday, it was reported that megastar Chiranjeevi has sought the assistance of a numerologist to help him get through the current rough patch in his career. The failure of 'Acharya' was said to have prompted the famed actor to add an extra 'E' to his spelling in order to change his fortunes.

In the first look teaser for 'Godfather,' he was referred to as 'Chiranjeeevi', with an extra 'e' in his name. A few Telugu portals were quick to jump to the assumption that Chiranjeevi had sought a numerologist for the sake of a good hit in the coming days.

It turns out that the rumor was all for naught. There is no such thing as a name change.

According to media reports citing individuals close to the Chiru camp, the extra 'E' is due to a typographical error in the first look teaser for 'Godfather'. The extra letter has been deleted, and the right spelling has been restored (albeit this has yet to be reflected at the time of publishing this news item), as per the sources.

Chiranjeevi's fans quoted the 'name change' articles, as they defended the megastar. "If one or two failures would push him to change his name, he must have done it for 'n' number of times in his distinguished career. This is just rubbish", a fan wrote.

Other social media users were busy leaving comments on the production house, for such carelessness in editing the first look teaser.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Godfather Godfather First Look Mohan Raja Nayanthara Salman Khan Upcoming Telugu Movie Telugu Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case