'Godfather' Team's Blunder Causes Social Media Chaos

On Tuesday, it was reported that megastar Chiranjeevi has sought the assistance of a numerologist to help him get through the current rough patch in his career. The failure of 'Acharya' was said to have prompted the famed actor to add an extra 'E' to his spelling in order to change his fortunes.

In the first look teaser for 'Godfather,' he was referred to as 'Chiranjeeevi', with an extra 'e' in his name. A few Telugu portals were quick to jump to the assumption that Chiranjeevi had sought a numerologist for the sake of a good hit in the coming days.

It turns out that the rumor was all for naught. There is no such thing as a name change.

According to media reports citing individuals close to the Chiru camp, the extra 'E' is due to a typographical error in the first look teaser for 'Godfather'. The extra letter has been deleted, and the right spelling has been restored (albeit this has yet to be reflected at the time of publishing this news item), as per the sources.

Chiranjeevi's fans quoted the 'name change' articles, as they defended the megastar. "If one or two failures would push him to change his name, he must have done it for 'n' number of times in his distinguished career. This is just rubbish", a fan wrote.

Other social media users were busy leaving comments on the production house, for such carelessness in editing the first look teaser.

[With Inputs from IANS]