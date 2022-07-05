Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Chiranjeevi Oozes Swag In Much-Awaited 'Godfather' First-Look Poster

As the first look of the upcoming movie 'Godfather' is released, actor Chiranjeevi is seen dressed in a sharp black outfit, oozing swag.

'Godfather' First Look
'Godfather' First Look Twitter

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 12:34 pm

After the failure of 'Acharya', Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's fans eagerly await his return as they have high hopes for his upcoming film 'Godfather'.

The film's creators, who had earlier teased fans with back-to-back updates, unveiled a stunning first-look poster on Monday.

The first-peek teaser opens with a black vintage Ambassador car. Actor Sunil greets Chiranjeevi, who is dressed in a sharp black outfit. The background music emphasizes Chiranjeevi's signature flair as he exits the car, his salt-and-pepper appearance emphasizing his elder statesman status.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film's cast includes Nayanthara as the lead actress. Salman Khan will also be seen in an important role in the movie.

Gushing about the other versatile actors they have handpicked to play key roles in the movie, the makers said they will showcase Satya Dev in a role that will feature negative shades.

Although it is an official remake of the massively successful Malayalam film 'Lucifer', the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Godfather Godfather First Look Mohan Raja Nayanthara Salman Khan Upcoming Telugu Movie Telugu Film Industry
