Salman Khan Finishes Shoot For Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather', New Pictures Released

Telugu star Chiranjeevi will be next seen in a political action thriller film, 'Godfather'. As a treat for fans Bollywood actor Salman Khan, will be seen together in this film in a special song. Fresh pictures from the surface have been released showing Khan and the film's director Mohan Raja.

Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified

Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan

Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable 🙏

And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather@MusicThaman & Team pic.twitter.com/2ys8CUy6jo — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 24, 2022

It is said that Khan, will be playing an important cameo role in the film.

Salman Khan On The Sets Of 'Godfather'

Salman Khan On The Sets Of 'Godfather' with director Mohan Raja

'Godfather' will be a Telugu remake of a Malayalam movie, 'Lucifer', that starred Mohanlal.

Alongwith Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara will also be seen in the film. Directed by Mohan Raja, the music for the movie will be given by S.Thaman. Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films will produce the movie.