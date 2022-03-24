Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Salman Khan Finishes Shoot For Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather', New Pictures Released

Salman Khan was spotted shooting for a special song on the sets of Telugu film 'Godfather'. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen in the lead role of the film.

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 8:13 pm

Telugu star Chiranjeevi will be next seen in a political action thriller film, 'Godfather'. As a treat for fans Bollywood actor Salman Khan, will be seen together in this film in a special song. Fresh pictures from the surface have been released showing Khan and the film's director Mohan Raja. 

It is said that Khan, will be playing an important cameo role in the film. 

'Godfather' will be a Telugu remake of a Malayalam movie, 'Lucifer', that starred Mohanlal.

Alongwith Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara will also be seen in the film. Directed by Mohan Raja, the music for the movie will be given by S.Thaman. Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films will produce the movie. 

