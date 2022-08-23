Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
‘Bigg Boss’ Ex-Contestant Sonali Phogat Dies At 41 Of A Massive Heart Attack In Goa

Sonali Phogat, a former contestant of the popular reality TV show, ‘Bigg Boss’, died at the age of 41 while she was in Goa with some of her staff members.

Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 2:57 pm

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant and BJP leader from Haryana, actor Sonali Phogat died of a massive heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday. Phogat was just 41. The former Tik Tok star became a household name after participating in ‘Bigg Boss’. As per reports, she was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members.

On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources said to PTI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. “Prima facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination is on,” he said.

The post-mortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, the official said. “She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI.

BJP's Hisar district president Capt Bhupender said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

For the unversed, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested from the Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election. Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, and BJP leaders O P Dhankar and Kuldeep Bishnoi took to Twitter to condole Phogat's demise.

Many other ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants have also taken to social media to express their condolences on Phogat’s sudden demise.

Bishnoi had met Phogat in Hisar a few days ago. Phogat was active on social media and had recently posted photos of her meeting with Bishnoi.

She had participated in a Janamashtami function in Hisar a few days back. Her husband passed away a few years ago.

