‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ To ‘Thank God’ To ‘Badhaai Ho’ – Wholesome Family Entertainers That Must Be On Your Watchlist

From ‘Honeymoon’ to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’, watch these heartwarming movies with your family and you will thank us later! Family entertainers are movies we can all relate to and connect with, along with our closest and dearest. They make for the perfect holiday go-to and with the upcoming holiday season, here's a customized list of family movies just for you!

‘Honeymoon’

The recently released movie Honeymoon is the best choice for a full time family dhamaka. This fun packed movie is ready to be everyone's all time favourite comfort movie. Honeymoon the name might sound like a a romantic movie, but what’s in a name they say. This Jasmin and Gippy starrer portrays the real value of family bonds and the true meaning of “family comes first". The movie is based on how a newly wed couple is accompanied by their entire family on their honeymoon, as this trip is a life changing one not only for the couple but for the entire family as a whole. This movie better be on the top of your watchlist!

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

With the horror-comedy element this movie is a mystery box of surprises. Having a fun yet scary aspect in a movie is always fun to watch and this movie gives you exactly that. The star cast has done a splendid job and there are quite a few light hearted moments which are perfect for your family time. This movie will have you on the edge of your seats, we can guarantee it and the numbers it has done is proof of that!

‘Jhund’

This movie requires a special mention. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer is definitely a feel good film which will both inspire you and keep you entertained till the end. The movie has a social message and was an instant hit with all age groups of the audience.

‘Thank God’

Thank god movie is meant to be a movie with a cautionary tale thats teaches a lesson to the audiences and the viewers. As this movie is laced with morals and laughter it's a perfect match for family night movies. A movie that can be enjoyed by all age groups right from the elder and younger generation. Thank God has the perfect social message as well as the right mix of laughter and fun which is a must at a family movie night, right?

‘Badhaai Ho’

This movie hits the spot when it comes to family emotions. From the spectacular comic timing to the dramatic emotional dialogue delivery this movie sets the bar high. A movie that shows how the society shouldn't let you lose the value that you have for your family, as the movie shows you the importance of relations. It’s the perfect movie for a fun family time.