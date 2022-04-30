Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' And 'The Marvels’ Switch Release Dates

The two big Marvel movies of next year have now switched their release dates. While ‘The Marvels’ is still under production, ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ has already completed its principal photography.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:02 pm

Marvel Studios has decided to swap the theatrical release dates of two of its much-awaited superhero films – ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’.

‘The Marvels’, a sequel to the studios' 2019 blockbuster ‘Captain Marvel’, was scheduled to come out on February 17, 2023, but will now release on July 23, 2023, a date previously occupied by ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’.

The third film in the ‘Ant-Man’ series will hit the theatres on February 17.

According to Deadline, the decision was made as ‘Quantumania’ has finished its principal photography while ‘The Marvels’ is still under production.

‘Quantumania’ is expected to take forward the multiverse storyline launched with the 2021 Disney+ series ‘Loki’, which featured Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, whose death creates the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In ‘Quantumania’, Majors will essay the role of the main villain and a variant of his ‘Loki’ character, Kang the Conqueror.

Franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are all returning for the film, along with director Peyton Reed.

‘The Marvels’, featuring Brie Larson as superhero Captain Marvel, is directed by Nia DaCosta. Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani also feature in the film.

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ is the next Marvel Studios title to release theatrically. The film is scheduled to come out on May 6.

[With Inputs From PTI]

