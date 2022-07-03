Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
'Anandibaa Aur Emily' Gives A New Twist To Age-Old 'Saas-Bahu' Saga

'Anandibaa Aur Emily' is a modern 'saas-bahu' serial and is set to release on Star Plus on July 4.

'Anandibaa Aur Emily'
'Anandibaa Aur Emily' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 2:56 pm

Giving a new twist to the saas-bahu saga, 'Anandibaa aur Emily', is all set to entertain the audience with its interesting storyline set in Gujarat. Actors Jazzy Ballerini, Mishkat Varma, and Kanchan Gupta spoke about their show on its launch.

Born and brought up in London, actress Ballerini said: "I'm so excited for this new journey to begin between Emily and viewers. We have all worked so hard so, the audience will love it. I'm really excited for the launch of my first Indian TV show."

It is a story of chaos happening in a family when a 'firangi bahu'(foreign daughter-in-law) enters the family and Anandi Baa (played by Gupta) tries to get rid of her.

Furthermore, Varma, who is seen as Aarav shared his working experience with Ballerini and added: "It's truly a great experience to have Jazzy with us on the set. She brings so much fun and laughter and there's never a dull moment."

Gupta, on the other hand, showed her excitement and shared: "I'm very excited to make my comeback with a bang! I hope our fans and viewers give us a lot of love."

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, 'Anandibaa aur Emily' is set to launch on July 4 on Star Plus.

[With Inputs from IANS]

