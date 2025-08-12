How The Gold Standard Shaped Early International Finance?

How the Gold Standard Worked

Under the Gold Standard, one currency unit was valued against a fixed quantity of gold. If a United States dollar, for example, was worth 23.22 grains of gold, a dollar in theory could be exchanged in at any bank for this quantity of unadulterated gold. This stabilized exchange rates because the value of a currency could not be altered at will without altering the quantity of gold in it. This did not permit inflation as governments were not able to print more money unless they added additional reserves of gold to it.