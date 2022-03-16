Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

World Chess Body FIDE Suspends Russia, Belarus From Its Official Events

The world chess governing body took the decision on the recommendations of the IOC following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

World Chess Body FIDE Suspends Russia, Belarus From Its Official Events
Russia, Belarus players can play at the individual tournaments of the FIDE World Championship cycle. Twitter/@FIDE_chess

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 7:41 pm

World chess governing body FIDE on Wednesday suspended Russia and Belarus from all its tournaments until further notice due to the invasion of Ukraine, jeopardising the two countries' participation in the 44th Chess Olympiad in India later this year. (More Chess News)

FIDE, however, said in individual tournaments of the World Championship cycle, players from these two countries can participate under the world body's flag. Russia invaded Ukraine in february and found support from Belarus.

Related stories

Moved Out Of Russia, 2022 FIDE Chess Olympiad To Be Hosted By India In Chennai

Airthings Masters: India’s R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen

"Taking into account the current recommendations of the IOC, the FIDE Council suspends the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participation in official FIDE tournaments until further notice," the FIDE said in a statement.

"In the individual tournaments of the FIDE World Championship cycle, players from these countries will be able to participate under the FIDE flag."

The International Olympic Committee had recommended all the sports federations to exclude Russia and Belarus -- which has extended support in the invasion -- from international events, but had left the final decision to individual governing bodies.

Several international federations have since then banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from their events.

The recently-concluded Beijing Winter Paralympics had also excluded athletes from these two countries just before the start of the showpiece.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be organised in Chennai later this year, making it the second major global event of the sport to be held in India after the World Championship match in 2013.

Tags

Sports Chess FIDE Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia Invasion Russia Ukraine Belarus Chess Olympiad 2022 Lausanne, Switzerland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is 'Stealth Omicron' That Is Driving China's Biggest Covid Outbreak? Can It Hit India?

What Is 'Stealth Omicron' That Is Driving China's Biggest Covid Outbreak? Can It Hit India?

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming