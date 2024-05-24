Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is through to the semis as Ashmita Chaliha looks ahead to quarter-finals action at the Malaysia Masters. The Indian Premier League features a mouthwatering contest between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, and Novak Djokovic gears up for the French Open with his Geneva Open semi-final against Tomas Machac. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, May 24, 2024 right here

Outlook Sports Desk
24 May 2024
24 May 2024
PV Sindhu is a two-time Malaysia Masters, women's singles champion (2013 and 2016). File

WNBA: Toronto To Have Its Own Team

Toronto will have its own WNBA team with the launch event being attended by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, and rap superstar Drake.

Malaysia Masters 2024: IND's Ashmita Chaliha Goes Down Fighting

FA Cup Final: Manchester United News

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was ruled out of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Thursday. Maguire hasn't played since April 27 after a muscle injury in training and was always considered a doubt for Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium. (AP)

Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Wins

PV Sindhu defeated top seed and World No 6 Han Yue 21-13 , 14-21 , 21-12 to seal her spot in the semi-final at the Malaysian Masters 2024. Sindhu could either face Kusuma Wardani or Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semis.

Football News: Keylor Navas Announces International Retirement

Veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced on Thursday he plans to retire from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and over 100 international matches, including appearances in three World Cup tournaments.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the memories we have made. Together we have made history, facing the best players in the world, raising the name of Costa Rica to the highest level,” Navas said.

Navas, considered the best goalkeeper in Costa Rican history, led his national team to the quarterfinals in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also played in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022. (AP)

IPL 2024: RCB Pays Tribute To Dinesh Karthik

Latest Badminton News: PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, May 24, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. There is lots in store across arenas. The day begins with India's top singles shuttlers PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha in quarter-finals action at the Malaysia Masters. The Indian Premier League features a mouthwatering contest between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, and Novak Djokovic gears up for the French Open with his Geneva Open semi-final against Tomas Machac. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, May 24, 2024 right here.

