WNBA: Toronto To Have Its Own Team
Toronto will have its own WNBA team with the launch event being attended by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, and rap superstar Drake.
Malaysia Masters 2024: IND's Ashmita Chaliha Goes Down Fighting
FA Cup Final: Manchester United News
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was ruled out of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Thursday. Maguire hasn't played since April 27 after a muscle injury in training and was always considered a doubt for Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium. (AP)
Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Wins
PV Sindhu defeated top seed and World No 6 Han Yue 21-13 , 14-21 , 21-12 to seal her spot in the semi-final at the Malaysian Masters 2024. Sindhu could either face Kusuma Wardani or Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semis.
Football News: Keylor Navas Announces International Retirement
Veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced on Thursday he plans to retire from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and over 100 international matches, including appearances in three World Cup tournaments.
“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the memories we have made. Together we have made history, facing the best players in the world, raising the name of Costa Rica to the highest level,” Navas said.
Navas, considered the best goalkeeper in Costa Rican history, led his national team to the quarterfinals in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also played in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022. (AP)
IPL 2024: RCB Pays Tribute To Dinesh Karthik
Latest Badminton News: PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue
Sports News Today LIVE Updates, May 24, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. There is lots in store across arenas. The day begins with India's top singles shuttlers PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha in quarter-finals action at the Malaysia Masters. The Indian Premier League features a mouthwatering contest between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, and Novak Djokovic gears up for the French Open with his Geneva Open semi-final against Tomas Machac. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, May 24, 2024 right here.