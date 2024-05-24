Football

France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024

Giroud is France's record goalscorer, having netted 57 goals in 131 appearances for Les Bleus

Olivier Giroud is retiring from international football
Olivier Giroud has confirmed he will retire from international duty after Euro 2024. (More Football news)

The 37-year-old has featured for France at Euro 2012, 2016 and 2020, as well as winning the World Cup with Didier Deschamps' team in 2018 and helping them reach the final in 2022.

Euro 2024 will mark his final appearances for the national team, though, with Giroud - who is leaving Milan to join Los Angeles FC in MLS - revealing he is stepping aside.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Giroud said: "Obviously I'm going to miss it a lot, but I think my time with the French team will be over after the Euros. I need to cede my place for the young players."

France are among the favourites heading to Germany, and Giroud is set on going out on a high note.

There is a bit of nostalgia for all those years gone by," he added.

"Obviously, there will be a lot of emotions, a lot of details, and memories that will resurface, but we have to put that aside and enjoy every moment once again. Emotion must not take over. There is still a competition to win, even if it will be special for me."

France will face Austria, the Netherlands and Poland in their group-stage matches at Euro 2024.

