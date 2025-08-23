EFL Championship Wrap: Blackburn Rovers Hit Hull For Three As Fatawu Scores Screamer In Leicester City Win

Blackburn made short work of the Tigers at the MKM Stadium, as goals from Ryan Hedges, Yuki Ohashi, and Todd Cantwell went unanswered, securing Rovers’ maiden win of the campaign on the back of defeats to West Brom and Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers registered their first three points of the season as they beat Hull City 3-0 in an emphatic display, while Abdul Fatawu scored a stunner for Leicester City.

Blackburn made short work of the Tigers at the MKM Stadium, as goals from Ryan Hedges, Yuki Ohashi, and Todd Cantwell went unanswered, securing Rovers’ maiden win of the campaign on the back of defeats to West Brom and Birmingham City.

Hedges opened the scoring in the 18th minute, cheekily dinking the ball over Hull’s Ivor Pandur.

After the restart, a brilliantly worked free-kick routine saw Ohashi double Blackburn’s advantage, before moments later, a rebound fell kindly to Cantwell, who lashed it home from close range to put John Eustace’s men out of sight.

Elsewhere, a dominant Leicester outclassed Charlton, ensuring they returned to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End last week.

Fatawu’s spectacular effort was the difference between the two sides, with the 21-year-old’s 48th-minute strike serving up the Addicks’ first loss of the campaign.  

The winger cut in from the right and sent a sublime, powerful effort soaring into the far corner.

An 82nd-minute Zan Vipotnik leveller denied Watford back-to-back wins, with the Slovenian clawing Swansea City level.

Paulo Pezzolano’s side had broken the deadlock in exquisite fashion, when a superbly executed free-kick from Nestory Irankunda flew past a helpless Lawrence Vigoroux in the Swans' goal.

Data Debrief: Leicester spoil Charlton's milestone day

Fatawu has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, and it is no surprise when he serves up the kind of quality he did for Leicester's winner. The Foxes ended a run of nine away league matches without a victory, which was their longest such run on the road since a 15-game streak between May 2016 and February 2017.

In the process, they also ensured Charlton could not celebrate becoming the 20th team to hit 1,000 home matches in the second tier with a positive result.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have now won five of their last seven away league games against Hull (L2).

