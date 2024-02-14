Women's Premier League 2024: Beth Mooney Replaces Sneh Rana As Gujarat Giants Captain

Gujarat Giants on Wednesday named Australian Beth Mooney as the team captain ahead of the Women's Premier League 2024 which starts on February 23. The Giants open their campaign with a clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians Women on February 25 at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
Mooney, a run machine, was named captain for the inaugural season as well. But the 30-year-old played only one match in the inaugural WPL season last year -- getting retired hurt in their match against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.
India all-rounder Sneh Rana had led the side in her absence. Giants had finished last in the five-team competition in 2023. Rana will now serve as the vice-captain.
"They (Mooney and Rana) will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadee," said in a team statement.
Mooney, the current top-ranked Women's T20I batter, was the leading run-scorer in the Women’s Big Bash League (557 runs). In 95 T20Is so far, the left-handed batter has scored 2764 runs with two centuries and 22 fifties. She also scored 375 and 2326 runs in six Tests and 71 ODIs, respectively.
"I am delighted to be back with Gujarat Giants and grateful for the team’s trust in me. We have a fantastic squad, and I am confident we will put up a good show. It is good WPL will be played in Bengaluru and New Delhi, which are new to the tournament,” Mooney said.
Rana has 24 wickets and 76 runs in 25 T20Is. The 29-year-old Indian all-rounder has also played three Tests and 27 ODIs.
“The second season of WPL will be another festival of cricket. That Beth is back as skipper is fantastic news, and I will do everything I can to support her," Rana said. "The squad is well-balanced, and we are in a good place as a team."
Gujarat Giants Full Squad
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan.