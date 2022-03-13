Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

WI Vs ENG, 1st Test: Carlos Brathwaite Accuses Joe Root Of Being ‘Disrespectful’

The remark from Carlos Brathwaite came after England showed no desire to call the match early, despite it nearing a draw.

WI Vs ENG, 1st Test: Carlos Brathwaite Accuses Joe Root Of Being ‘Disrespectful’
Players of England wait for a review decision during Day 5 of first Test match against West Indies. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 4:26 pm

Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has accused Joe Root of being "disrespectful" after the England skipper waited until the last five balls to concede the draw on day 5 of the opening Test in North Sound, Antigua.

WI Vs ENG Highlights | Scorecard | News

Chasing an improbable 286 to win, West Indies were reduced to 67 for four at the start of last session but the duo of Nkrumah Bonner (38 off 138) and Jason Holder (37 off 101) batted for a combined 239 deliveries, adding 80 off 35 overs to deny England a win.

The visitors showed no desire to call it early, despite the day's remaining overs dwindling with the two holding fort. 

Related stories

WI Vs ENG, 1st Test: Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder Help West Indies Salvage Draw Vs England

IND-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: West Indies Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against India

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia Beat New Zealand By 141 Runs, Displace India From Top

"If I were a senior player in the West Indies dressing room, I would have found it a bit disrespectful that in the last hour, with two set batsmen playing as they were and the pitch offering nothing, England still felt they could get six wickets, going all the way down to five balls left," Brathwaite said on BT Sport.

"Would England have done that if it were an Ashes Test? Would they have done that against India, New Zealand, Pakistan? I think the answer is no, so why have they done it against us?

"If West Indies need any sort of steely determination added, I think that passage of play should have given them that. They should be thinking 'we have two Tests now to prove we are better than England think we are'."

The second Test between the two sides begins at Bridgetown on March 16.

Tags

Sports Cricket West Indies Vs England Jason Holder Nkrumah Bonner Carlos Brathwaite Joe Root West Indies Vs England 2022 WI Vs ENG West Indies Cricket Team England National Cricket Team St John's
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kolkata Local: This Iconic Auction House Has Been Immortalised In A Documentary

Kolkata Local: This Iconic Auction House Has Been Immortalised In A Documentary

News From Goa: Fast, Cheap And Truly Independent

News From Goa: Fast, Cheap And Truly Independent