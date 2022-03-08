Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs England, First Test: ENG Seek First Win In Antigua

Two struggling sides, West Indies and England resume their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign with the first of two matches in the Caribbean, starting today (March 8) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. England have never won a Test in Antigua in 31 years. They were beaten in three of their seven visits to the old Recreation Ground between 1981 and 2009, and also lost by ten wickets on their third and most recent visit to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in 2019. Besides, England have lost six of their last seven matches while West Indies suffered losses in their last three Tests. Windies, however, lead England 58-51 in the head-to-head record, with another 51 ending in draws. West Indies and England are the two bottom-side teams in the ICC World Test Championship table. Follow live cricket scores of WI vs ENG, first Test match:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

Toss: England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs

West Indies : Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales.