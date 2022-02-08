Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Wasim Bari Appointed Wicket-keeping Consultant Of PCB’s High Performance Centre

The post of wicket-keeping consultant was created by PCB on the request of its former director of cricket operations Wasim Bari.

Wasim Bari played 81 Tests and 51 ODIs for Pakistan. PCB

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 8:46 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed 73-year-old former player Wasim Bari as the wicket-keeping consultant at its high performance centre in Karachi. (More Cricket News)

Once the news of the appointment came out there was plenty of backlash from critics who questioned the logic behind appointing Bari.

The PCB said that it had created the post of wicket-keeping consultant on the request of Bari and as an acknowledgement of his services to Pakistan cricket.

Bari is a respected figure in Pakistan cricket having also captained the national team.

"He was working as director of the high performance centre but his contract expired on 31st December and he requested to be given a three-month extension," a PCB source said.

He said PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, out of respect for the former captain, had asked for the special post to be created and approved the three-month extension for Bari, who played 81 Tests and 51 ODIs for Pakistan.

Bari has held several senior positions in the board having worked as its director cricket operations, chief selector and national team manager and also head at the national cricket academy.

The board has said that it had advertised for the position of director of the high performance centre in Karachi and an appointment would be made soon.

