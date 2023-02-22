Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Barcelona Without Pedri, Ousmane Dembele For Manchester United Game

UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Barcelona Without Pedri, Ousmane Dembele For Manchester United Game

While muscle injuries have sidelined Pedri (right leg) and Dembele (left leg), coach Xavi also won't be able to count on suspended midfielder Gavi.

Pedri sits on the pitch after sustaining injury during his team's first leg match against United.
Pedri sits on the pitch after sustaining injury during his team's first leg match against United.

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 4:37 pm

Barcelona will be without some of its regular starters for the return match against Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, including playmaker Pedri and forward Ousmane Dembélé because of injuries. (More Football News)

Coach Xavi also won't be able to count on suspended midfielder Gavi.

The teams drew 2-2 in Barcelona last week in the first leg of the knockout playoffs.

Barcelona heads to the match still reeling from the public disclosure that it made payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of Spain's refereeing committee, igniting widespread criticism of the club across Spain. 

Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing, saying it paid for technical reports on referees, but never tried to influence their decisions in games.

Muscle injuries have sidelined Pedri (right leg) and Dembélé (left leg). 

Xavi could use forwards Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati to play in attack against United with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, or add Sergi Roberto to an attacking midfield position in what would be a more cautious formation. 

Raphinha started on the bench in the team's 2-0 win against Cadiz in the Spanish league on Sunday, a result that left the Catalan club eight points ahead of second-place Real Madrid. Lewandowski and Roberto scored a goal each.

