What Is Olympic Truce? How Did USA And Israel Violate It?

Summary of this article
Olympic Truce was breached as the USA and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran during the 2026 Winter Paralympics
Athletes from all involved nations remain eligible, with the IOC noting the truce is non-binding
Differing responses to past conflicts have sparked debate over consistency in global sport
The Olympic Truce, a long-standing tradition aimed at pausing global conflicts during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, has come under renewed scrutiny after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran during the period surrounding the Milano–Cortina Winter Paralympics.
The strikes began on February 28, just days after the 2026 Winter Olympics concluded and while the truce period was already in effect. The Olympic Truce traditionally runs from seven days before the Olympic opening ceremony until seven days after the Paralympic Games end.
With the 2026 Winter Paralympics opening on March 6, several participating nations entered a second week of warfare during a period symbolically intended to promote global peace.
Despite the escalating conflict, the International Paralympic Committee has allowed athletes from the United States, Israel and Iran to compete while monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has described the Olympic Truce as an “aspirational and non-binding resolution,” noting that it has no authority to enforce it.
What Is The Olympic Truce?
The Olympic Truce, known in ancient Greece as Ekecheiria, dates back to the ninth century BC. According to tradition, Greek city-states agreed to suspend conflicts during the Olympic Games so that athletes, artists and spectators could travel safely to Olympia and return home afterward.
The concept was revived in 1991 when the IOC sought to promote peace through sport. Since 1993, the United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution ahead of each Olympic Games encouraging countries to observe the truce.
Under this resolution, hostilities are meant to pause from seven days before the Olympic opening ceremony until seven days after the Paralympic Games conclude.
However, the truce remains symbolic rather than legally binding. The IOC itself has acknowledged that it has no mechanism to enforce the agreement, leaving implementation entirely to United Nations member states.
Because of this limitation, conflicts have continued during Olympic periods on multiple occasions. One prominent example occurred in 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine just days after the 2022 Winter Olympics ended and shortly before the Winter Paralympics began in Beijing.
Comparing Two Conflicts, Two Responses
The current situation has inevitably drawn comparisons with events surrounding the Beijing Games in 2022.
On February 24, 2022 - during the transition period between the Olympics and the Paralympics, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The move was widely described as a breach of the Olympic Truce.
The IOC responded swiftly, urging international sports federations to relocate events from Russia and preventing Russian athletes from competing under their national flag. Soon after, FIFA expelled Russia from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and barred the country’s national and club teams from international competitions.
Four years later, the sequence of events feels familiar, though the reactions have changed.
The 2026 Winter Olympics ended on February 22, beginning the transition period before the Paralympics. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran.
However, the response from sporting bodies has been far more cautious this time. In a statement issued on March 3, the IOC did not mention either country directly and instead emphasised that the Olympic Truce is a non-binding resolution.
Athletes from all three nations remain eligible to compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, a decision that has reignited debate over how consistently global sport responds to geopolitical conflicts.
Past examples show that international sporting bodies have acted decisively in similar cases: in 2019, the IOC sanctioned India over visa restrictions affecting athletes, while FIFA stripped Indonesia of hosting rights for the 2023 U-20 World Cup after the country refused to host Israel.
Donald Trump’s Remarks Add To Debate
The issue has also been amplified by comments from Donald Trump, who suggested that Iran’s participation in international sporting events could pose safety concerns.
Trump said it might not be “appropriate that they be there for their own life and safety,” referring to Iran’s presence at global competitions.
The debate carries additional significance because the United States will host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Any future visa restrictions or participation disputes linked to geopolitical tensions could therefore place the host nation under greater scrutiny.