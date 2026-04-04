GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: All-Round Rajasthan Royals Edge Gujarat Titans By Six Runs In Thriller

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by six runs in match 9 of Indian Premier League 2026 in Ahmedabad on Saturday (April 4). Opting to bat, Rajasthan Royals posted 210 for six. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (31 of 18) stitched together 70 runs off 38 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the challenging total. Dhruv Jurel emerged as the star with the bat for RR, making 75 off 42 balls with the help of four boundaries and five hits over the fence. For GT, Kagiso Rabada (2/42) picked up two wickets. Chasing 211, Sai Sudharsan made 73 off 44 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes, but lacked support from the other end.

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Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Vikram Rathour
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, and Rajasthan Royals' batting coach Vikram Rathour during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Siraj during a training session ahead of the IPL 2026 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right, run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Gujarat Titans' players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, left, and Rahul Tewatia celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal loses his balance while playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Dhruv Jurel
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Gujarat Titan players celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Gujarat Titans players celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Dhruv Jurel
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Ashok Sharma
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans Mohammed Siraj, left, and Jos Buttler celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-23-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Kumar Kushagra
Gujarat Titans' Kumar Kushagra plays a shot delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Sandeep Sharma
Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma bowls a delivery delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Kumar Kushagra
Gujarat Titans' Kumar Kushagra plays a shot delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-29-Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, and Dhruv Jurel celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Kumar Kushagra during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Glenn Phillips
Gujarat Titans' Glenn Phillips leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Nandre Burger
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 GT vs RR Indian Premier League cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Rajasthan Royals Tushar Deshpande celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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