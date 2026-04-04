GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: All-Round Rajasthan Royals Edge Gujarat Titans By Six Runs In Thriller
Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by six runs in match 9 of Indian Premier League 2026 in Ahmedabad on Saturday (April 4). Opting to bat, Rajasthan Royals posted 210 for six. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (31 of 18) stitched together 70 runs off 38 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the challenging total. Dhruv Jurel emerged as the star with the bat for RR, making 75 off 42 balls with the help of four boundaries and five hits over the fence. For GT, Kagiso Rabada (2/42) picked up two wickets. Chasing 211, Sai Sudharsan made 73 off 44 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes, but lacked support from the other end.
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