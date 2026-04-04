Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool: Haaland Nets Hat-Trick As Cityzens Enter Eight Straight FA Cup Semis
Erling Haaland scored thrice in the space of 18 minutes as Manchester City romped to a 4-0 victory over Liverpool and into the FA Cup semi-finals for a record eighth consecutive season on Saturday (April 4). Mohamed Salah’s failure from the penalty spot added to the woes of the Reds, whose poor show at Etihad Stadium will put more heat on under-pressure manager Arne Slot. Haaland converted a penalty in the 39th minute, headed home a cross from Antoine Semenyo in first-half stoppage time, and then swept in a finish off the crossbar in the 57th to score his first hat-trick of the season for City. Semenyo was the only other goal-scorer of the evening.
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