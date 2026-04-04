Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool: Haaland Nets Hat-Trick As Cityzens Enter Eight Straight FA Cup Semis

Erling Haaland scored thrice in the space of 18 minutes as Manchester City romped to a 4-0 victory over Liverpool and into the FA Cup semi-finals for a record eighth consecutive season on Saturday (April 4). Mohamed Salah’s failure from the penalty spot added to the woes of the Reds, whose poor show at Etihad Stadium will put more heat on under-pressure manager Arne Slot. Haaland converted a penalty in the 39th minute, headed home a cross from Antoine Semenyo in first-half stoppage time, and then swept in a finish off the crossbar in the 57th to score his first hat-trick of the season for City. Semenyo was the only other goal-scorer of the evening.

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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland enters the pitch before the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Joe Gomez
Liverpool's Joe Gomez comes onto the pitch before the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-
Mancheter City gans wait for the start of the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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4/22
Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Arne Slot
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot smiles during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watchs from the stand during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-
Liverpool players huddle before the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Manchester City assistan manager Pepijn Lijnders
Manchester City assistan manager Pepijn Lijnders sits on the bench during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki runs after Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov fight for the ball during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer--Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, left, and Liverpool's Florian Wirtz run for the ball during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-16-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo reacts during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-19-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-James Trafford
Manchester City's goalkeeper James Trafford saves a penalty kick during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders in action[during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Manchester City and Liverpool Britain FA Cup Soccer-Liverpool players
Liverpool players walk off the pitch after the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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