Milwaukee Bucks Vs Boston Celtics, NBA 2026: Celtics Steamroll Bucks 133-101; Brown And Tatum Shine
The Boston Celtics continued their East Coast dominance with a 133-101 blowout of the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Boston surged to a 43-26 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, fueled by Jaylen Brown's 28 points and Jayson Tatum's efficient double-double. Milwaukee, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, lacked the defensive identity to slow down Boston's high-octane perimeter shooting. While Ryan Rollins provided some resistance for the Bucks, the Celtics' depth was overwhelming. The victory reinforces Boston’s grip on the second seed, leaving the struggling Bucks firmly outside the playoff picture. See best photos from the match.
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