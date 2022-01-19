Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Top Indian Javelin Thrower Under Dope Scanner: Sources

His name was there in the list of athletes announced by the Sports Authority of India for the camp from October 15 to December 31. But he was dropped when the camp was extended till March 31 this year.

Nobody in the Athletics Federation of India is willing to say anything on the matter. - File Photo

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 4:34 pm

A top Indian javelin thrower has been provisionally suspended after failing an out-of-competition dope test and is awaiting a hearing by the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel. (More Sports News)

According to sources tracking the development, the test was conducted after the Tokyo Olympics when there was no national camp in operation. PTI is withholding the identity of the athlete in question as no official is willing to confirm it at this point.

"He failed an out-of-competition test during the around two month period from the end of Tokyo Olympics and start of the national camp. He is now under provisional suspension pending a NADA hearing," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It is learnt that the athlete is an Asian Championships medallist and an Olympian as well.

The banned substance found in the javelin thrower's sample was not known. It is also learnt that the athlete has been a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

His samples were sent abroad for testing as the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) was suspended last year and that could be the reason for the delay in getting the results.

Nobody in the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is willing to say anything on the matter which is likely to be heard by the NADA Panel soon. 

Sports Athletics Javelin Throw Other Sports Tokyo Olympics India Doping NADA - National Anti-Doping Agency
