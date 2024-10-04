Tennis

World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi

paula badosa will play in World Tennis league 3 X paula badosa
Paula Badosa will feature in the third season of the World Tennis League. Photo: X | Paula Badosa
The World Tennis League (WTL) has announced an impressive roster of top-tier players for its third season, set to take place from December 19 to 22, 2024, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. (More Tennis News)

With a stunning mix of Grand Slam champions, Olympic medalists, and rising stars, the 2024 edition promises to be a thrilling event for tennis fans around the globe.

Among the women’s players, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, fresh off her bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and her third consecutive French Open title, will headline the event. She will be joined by Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 2), the 2023 US Open champion, and 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (World No. 10).

Jasmine Paolini, who recently won the Women’s Doubles Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics, will make her WTL debut alongside a formidable roster of stars, including Elena Rybakina (World No. 4) and Paula Badosa (World No. 19).

The men’s competition will see the return of Daniil Medvedev (World No. 5) and Andrey Rublev (World No. 6), both part of the 2023 WTL title-winning team, the Eagles.

Joining them is 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz (World No. 7), along with top-ranked players such as Hubert Hurkacz (World No. 8), Casper Ruud (World No. 9), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No. 12). Fan favourite Nick Kyrgios will also make his highly anticipated return to the WTL, alongside India’s Sumit Nagal (World No. 83).

The 2023 season attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast in more than 125 countries. Known as "The Greatest Show on Court," the event is not just a celebration of tennis but also features world-class entertainment, with concerts from leading artists set to accompany the tennis action at Yas Island.

Organized in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture and Tourism, the WTL will once again offer a unique experience where fans can attend concerts and secure discounted tickets for the day’s tennis matches.

The full roster of players taking part in World Tennis League 2024

Women’s Tennis Stars

1. Iga Swiatek (Women's World No. 1)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2)

3. Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4)

4. Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5)

5. Barbora Krejcikova (Women's World No. 10)

6. Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19)

7. Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22)

8. Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36)

Men’s Tennis Stars

1. Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5)

2. Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6)

3. Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7)

4. Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8)

5. Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12)

7. Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83)

8. Nick Kyrgios

