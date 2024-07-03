Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Hopes 'Legend' Andy Murray Will Have 'Another Shot' At Singles Event

Novak Djokovic hopes Andy Murray can make one final appearance in the Wimbledon men's singles, as the seven-time champion paid tribute to a "legend of the game" and "huge inspiration to all the players". (More Tennis News)
Two-time winner Murray withdrew from the men's singles event early on Tuesday, after failing to recover from spinal cyst surgery in time to face Tomas Machac in the opening round later that day.
The former world number one will instead partner brother Jamie in the doubles of what is set to be his SW19 swansong.
Djokovic saluted the Briton following his straight-sets victory over Vit Kopriva in the opening round, but believes the story may not be over quite yet.
"Hopefully, he can get another shot at next year's Wimbledon with singles," the 24-time major winner said of Murray. "Knowing him, he's going to try to do that.
"[He's shown] incredible resilience throughout his career. [A] multiple Grand Slam winner. Legend of the game. Number one in the world. Just a huge inspiration to all the players. He doesn't mind getting on court for hours every day. Incredible professional.
"His approach is something to study. His will to push and see how far he can go, even with an artificial hip, is something that's inspiring, but also serves as a great example to a lot of younger athletes that complain about this and that.
"He has left a great mark on and off the court for tennis. But something tells me that he'll keep going. He has every right to say when it's the finish line for him. If he wants to keep going, no doubt people will be very happy about it."
Murray had been due to appear on Centre Court, but the vacated slot was filled by current British number one Jack Draper who, somewhat fittingly, came through an epic five-set battle with Sweden's Elias Ymer.
The 22-year-old is full of momentum having recently claimed his maiden ATP title at the Stuttgart Open. He also paid tribute to the three-time major winner.
"You probably wanted to see Andy out here, but you were stuck with me instead!" Draper joked during his on-court interview.
"I wouldn't be here without Andy. He's an incredible guy off the court, so funny, so genuine. One of a kind. What a competitor, and what a champion."