US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into The Semis After Jiri Lehecka Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz remained flawless in New York, cruising past Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals. The Spaniard, aiming for his first hard-court major since 2022, now awaits the winner of Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz for a mouth-watering final-four clash

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is into the US Open semi-finals
  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 in the quarter finals

  • Alcaraz has now won 11 matches in a row

  • At 22 years and 111 days old, Alcaraz is also the youngest player to reach a men's singles semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz extended his spotless US Open campaign by producing a near-perfect performance to dispatch Jiri Lehecka to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows. 

Alcaraz, who is yet to drop a set in New York City, continued his quest for a first hard-court major title since 2022 with a 6-4 6-2 6-4 triumph over Lehecka on Tuesday. 

The Spaniard's reward for his triumph is a mouth-watering final four tie against either four-time winner Novak Djokovic or home hope Taylor Fritz, who square off later in the day. 

Alcaraz set the tone for his victory with two early breaks in each of the first two sets, taking the early advantage after 41 minutes, with Lehecka struggling to find a response. 

The second seed continued to showcase his quality in the second, producing a stunning drop shot at the net that looked seemingly beyond his reach when trailing 30-15 in the fifth game. 

He rallied to claim that point before breaking his opponent and successfully serving for the second set, but Lehecka improved as he tried to carry on the match a little further. 

But Alcaraz flexed his muscles and crucially broke Lehecka in the ninth game of the third set, sealing his progression with a fierce forehand winner that clipped the left baseline. 

Alcaraz has now won 11 matches in a row and is eyeing a place at the summit of the ATP rankings, with rival Jannik Sinner currently occupying top spot. 

"It is difficult not to think about it. Every time I step on the course I try not to think about it," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview about becoming the world number one again. 

"If I think about it, I put pressure on myself. If I step onto the court, I try to enjoy it. I am trying not to think too much about it."

Data Debrief: Alcaraz to meet Sinner again?

Lehecka is one of just six players to beat Alcaraz in 2025, but he proved no match for the 2022 US Open champion, who appears on course for another grand slam showpiece showdown with Sinner this Sunday. 

Only Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker (10 each) have reached more men's singles semi-finals at grand slams before turning 23 than Alcaraz (nine) in the Open Era.

Indeed, at 22 years and 111 days old, Alcaraz is also the youngest player to reach a men's singles semi-final on all three surfaces in multiple seasons (2023 and 2025) at grand slam events since 1978. 

