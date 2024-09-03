Tennis

US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The quarter-final action begins Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Iga Swiatek strolled into the next round of the US Open.
The US Open 2024 quarter-final fixtures are confirmed and the stakes are about to get high as we move ahead in the tournament. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

The defending champions in the men's and women's singles categories, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, are already knocked and there is a chance that we might see a new champion getting crowned, especially in the men's singles division.

Even as defending champions are out, the top seeds in both men's singles and women's singles are still alive. Iga Swiatek is dominating the US Open 2024 and has not yet lost a set. Jannik Sinner's journey has not been as easy but he has kept himself in the hunt for a maiden US Open title.

The quarter-final action begins Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Here is everything you need to know about the US Open quarterfinals.

US Open 2024 Quarterfinal match-ups with IST Timings

Note: The timings are estimated time for the start of the match and are subject to change.

September 3, 2024

Women's singles

9:30 PM - Emma Navarro (13) vs Paula Badosa (26)

Men's singles

10:45 PM - Alexander Zverev (4) vs Taylor Fritz (12)

September 4, 2024

Men's singles

5:45 AM Frances Tiafoe (20) vs Grigor Dimitrov (9)

TBC - Alex de Minaur (10) vs Jack Draper (25)

TBC - Jannik Sinner (1) vs Daniil Medvedev (5)

Women's singles

4:30 AM - Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Zheng Qinwen (7)

TBC - Karolina Muchova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (22)

TBC - Jessica Pegula (6) vs Iga Swiatek (1)

US Open 2024 Quarterfinal Live Streaming

The US Open 2024 quartefinals can be live streamed on the SonyLIV application and website. On TV, the US Open 2024 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network channels.

