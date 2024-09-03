Tennis

Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash

Jannik Sinner wrapped up a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory over Tommy Paul in the fourth round to ensure he has reached at least the quarter-finals of all four grand slams in 2024

Jannik-Sinner-tennis-player
Jannik Sinner overcame a fitness scare to reach the US Open quarter-finals
info_icon

Jannik Sinner is anticipating a gruelling US Open quarter-final clash with Daniil Medvedev after producing some of his best tennis of the year to beat Tommy Paul in the fourth round. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Sinner made a slow start against the home favourite in front of a raucous crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, swiftly going two breaks down before recovering his composure.

He needed tie-breaks to take the first two sets but produced a mesmerising display in the third, wrapping up a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory to ensure he has reached at least the quarter-finals of all four grand slams in 2024.

Sinner has also made the last eight at his first 12 ATP-level events this year. At the age of 23 years and 17 days, he is the second-youngest man to achieve that feat in the Open Era, after Jimmy Connors in 1974 (21 years, 290 days).

While early exits for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have seen the opposite side of the draw open up, things do not get any easier for the world number one as he faces Medvedev next.

The Russian, who won the 2021 edition of the US Open, trounced Nuno Borges 6-0 6-1 6-3 in his own fourth-round matchup and has won 11 straight sets of tennis.

Sinner, meanwhile, has struggled with hip problems throughout the season and was seen clutching the area after stumbling during one long rally versus Paul.

He is hopeful of overcoming that concern ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final but knows he will be pushed all the way by Medvedev.

"For sure mentally I didn't start very well. I was a double break down in the first set. I tried to stay there mentally and for sure this was one of the keys to win this match," Sinner said. 

"I served very well in the beginning of the match. There are some ups and downs obviously in best of five, it's normal to have that. 

"But finding my rhythm in the end of the match hopefully helps for the next match, so let's see.

"There's going to be a lot of rallies so hopefully I'll be ready physically. We'll try to do our best on court and hopefully you guys enjoy it."

The winner of Sinner's clash with Medvedev will face either Jack Draper or Alex de Minaur for a spot in the final, with the former reaching his maiden grand slam quarter-final by beating Tomas Machac 6-3 6-1 6-2.

Draper, who is the first British man to make the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows since Andy Murray in 2016, told Sky Sports after his win: "I feel amazing being in the last eight.

"My first quarter-final, it means the absolute world to me. I've definitely felt more and more confident in myself."

