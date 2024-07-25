Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles

Andy Murray has played his final singles match after withdrawing from the event at the Paris Olympics, choosing to focus on his doubles campaign alongside Dan Evans. (More Tennis News)
Having endured a difficult few years due to injuries, Murray confirmed earlier this week that he will retire from tennis after the Games in the French capital.
Murray – who won singles gold at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 – was due to play both singles and doubles, teaming up with Dan Evans for the latter tournament.
However, he announced he had withdrawn from the singles ahead of the draws behind made on Thursday.
"I have taken the decision to withdraw from the singles to focus on the doubles with Dan Evans," said a statement issued by Murray.
"Practice has been great and we're playing well together. I'm really looking forward to getting started and representing Team GB one more time."
Murray also withdrew from the singles at his final Wimbledon tournament earlier this month, with his final match on Centre Court being a first-round doubles defeat alongside brother Jamie.
Murray and Evans face stern competition in the doubles at Roland-Garros, with Spanish duo Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal forming a heavyweight partnership at the venue where the latter has won 14 French Open singles titles.