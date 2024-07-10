Tennis

Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch

Taylor Fritz will go head to head against Lorezso Musetti on Court 1 at the All England Club for a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2024 on Wednesday, July 10

2024 Wimbledon Tennis Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev photo_5
| Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

Taylor Fritz will go head to head against Lorezso Musetti on Court 1 at the All England Club for a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2024 on Wednesday, July 10. (More Tennis News)

The American, in his preview game, came from two sets down to take the game home 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 against Alexander Zverev. 

While the Italian Musetti, overcame France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in four sets after dropping the first 6-4. The French could win just eight games in the next three sets as Musetti progressed to the next stage. 

Here is everything you need to know about Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match live streaming

When to watch Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?

The Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be played on Wednesday, July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 6:45 PM IST (Estimated Time).

Where to watch Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?

The games from Wimbledon 2024 will be live on the Star Sports network. 

Live streaming of the games from Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.

In the UK, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.

