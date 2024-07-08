Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

World no 4 Alexander Zverev will be in action against 13th seed Taylor Fritz in the round of 16 match at the Wimbledon 2024 on Monday, July 8. (More Tennis News)
Fritz, who saw off 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-5 in the third round, booked his place in the fourth round. The American, who won the Rothesay International, will be looking to cause an upset against Zverev.
Zverev, who lost in the Halle Open, comes into this contest on the back of an emphatic 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (15) win over local favourite Cameron Norrie in the third round to book his place in the round of 16.
Speaking of their head-to-head, Zverev leads 5-3 with their most recent meeting being at the Rome Masters earlier this year.
Here is everything you need to know about Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2024 Round of 16 match live streaming
When to watch Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2024 Round Of 16 Game?
The Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2024 Round of 16 game will be played on Monday, July 8 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 7:15 PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2024 Round Of 16 Game?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.